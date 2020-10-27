Covid-19 coronavirus: Lilly antibody drug fails in study, others go on
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () United States government officials are putting an early end to a study testing an Eli Lilly antibody drug for people hospitalised with Covid-19 because it doesn't seem to be helping them.Independent monitors had paused enrollment...
Eli Lilly and Co fell short of analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to increased costs to develop COVID-19 therapies and lower demand for some its major drugs, including diabetes treatment Trulicity. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
U.S. drug inspectors uncovered serious quality control problems at an Eli Lilly pharmaceutical plant that is ramping up to manufacture one of two promising COVID-19 drugs touted by President Trump as "a cure" for the disease, according to government documents and three sources familiar with the matter. Jillian Kitchener reports
