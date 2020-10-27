Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Lilly antibody drug fails in study, others go on

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Lilly antibody drug fails in study, others go onUnited States government officials are putting an early end to a study testing an Eli Lilly antibody drug for people hospitalised with Covid-19 because it doesn't seem to be helping them.Independent monitors had paused enrollment...
