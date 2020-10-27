US presidential election: Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Barrett's confirmation shifts the Supreme Court further to the right, which could pave the way to conservative rulings curbing abortion rights, expanding gun rights and limiting voting rights, among other things.
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court...
Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh..
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising..
In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published