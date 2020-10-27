Global  
 

US presidential election: Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Zee News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Barrett's confirmation shifts the Supreme Court further to the right, which could pave the way to conservative rulings curbing abortion rights, expanding gun rights and limiting voting rights, among other things.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice 01:27

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court...

