100K Texans To Be Part Of One Of The Largest COVID-19 Antibody Studies In The Country Brooke Katz reports.

Survey says how much a stress-free day is truly worth to Americans



A third of Americans would spend over $500 to have just one day of zero stress right now, a new study found.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed three in five feel "constantly on edge" given the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on October 2, 2020