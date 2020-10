You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Idaho adds nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; state averaging a record 890 cases a day



Idaho again set a record seven-day moving average on Sunday with a daily case rate of 889.14 over the last week. The state has consistently broken its record 12 days in a row amid a surge of new cases.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:39 Published 23 hours ago Illinois Sets Another Record With 6,161 New Cases Of COVID-19



Coronavirus cases in Illinois are still surging, with a record 6,161 new cases reported by public health officials on Saturday. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:45 Published 2 days ago University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases



County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this