You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources At Least 1 Home Destroyed In Blue Ridge Fire Burning Near Yorba Linda



A wildfire was threatening homes Monday in Yorba Linda after breaking out on the west end of Corona and quickly growing to more than 1,100 acres — destroying at least one home. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:27 Published 4 hours ago Air attack firefighting planes battle California's Blue Ridge fire



Large firefighting tankers have joined the battle against the Blue Ridge fire near Yorba Linda in California. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 4 hours ago 'Green fire' grows immensely as Santa Ana winds hit Yorba Linda, California



A brush fire grew rapidly in Yorba Linda, California, as the Santa Ana winds grew stronger on Monday (October 26). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this