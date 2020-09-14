Orange County Fires: 2 Firefighters Critically Injured In Fast-Moving Blazes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California



A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area. Credit: KTLA Duration: 03:11 Published 3 hours ago Fire Rips Through Apartment Carport In Tustin, Multiple Cars Damaged



Firefighters were able to save a Tustin apartment complex from a blaze which tore through its carport, damaging several vehicles early Thursday morning. Geoff Petrulis reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago Firefighters Find Body While Battling Westminster Mobile Home Fire



A body was discovered inside a mobile home which caught fire in Westminster early Monday morning. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:22 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this