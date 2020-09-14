Global  
 

Orange County Fires: 2 Firefighters Critically Injured In Fast-Moving Blazes

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OC

Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OC 03:08

 Two Orange County firefighters were critically injured Monday in a fast-moving wildfire in Santiago Canyon near Irvine as more than 60,000 people were forced to evacuate amid powerful Santa Ana winds. Michele Gile reports.

