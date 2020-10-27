Global  
 

Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife,...
 Police in Maryland pulled a White woman over for speeding but instead, they arrested her Black boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat. The police claim that they arrested him for resisting arrest and for two previous warrants.

The man accused of killing his son and shooting a police officer who responded to the 911 call dies over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

There were violent clashes in the city of Philadelphia overnight, following the police shooting of a 27-year-old Black man, who police say was armed with a knife. CBS2's Howard Monroe reports.

Howard Monroe reports.

 Police shot and killed a 27-year-old black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife, sparking violent protests and dozens of arrests.
 Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police on Monday during a confrontation.  
 Dozens of protesters came out Friday night to demonstrate against the police-involved shooting of a Black man in Southern California one night earlier.
