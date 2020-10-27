|
Tracking Hurricane Zeta: Georgia at risk for flooding, severe weather this week
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
We’re tracking Hurricane Zeta and its potential impacts LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
