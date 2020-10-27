Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking Hurricane Zeta: Georgia at risk for flooding, severe weather this week

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
We’re tracking Hurricane Zeta and its potential impacts LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Bree's Evening Forecast: Mon., Oct. 26, 2020

Bree's Evening Forecast: Mon., Oct. 26, 2020 02:27

 Rain will stick around for most of the week as remnants of Hurricane Zeta moves into the mid-state.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Hurricane Delta brings heavy rain and flooding to Mexico's Yucatan [Video]

Hurricane Delta brings heavy rain and flooding to Mexico's Yucatan

Category 2 storm, Hurricane Delta, brought heavy rain and flooding to north Mexico's Yucatan on October 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica [Video]

Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica

Hurricane Delta brought some rains and flooding to Kingston, Jamaica and surrounding areas October 6, as the storm moved west-northwest over the Carribian Sea towards Yukatan Peninsula.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this