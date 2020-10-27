Brett Kavanaugh foreshadows how Supreme Court could disrupt vote counting

Barrett Joins The Supreme Court



Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 minutes ago

Watch again: Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court



Senate Republicans voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, giving conservative-nominated justices a 6-3 majority on the nation’s high court. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 19:38 Published 14 hours ago