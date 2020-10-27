Global  
 

Brett Kavanaugh foreshadows how Supreme Court could disrupt vote counting

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday night set the battle lines for how the Supreme Court should consider post-election lawsuits that could...
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court 01:32

 Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, following Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is..

Senate Republicans voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, giving conservative-nominated justices a 6-3 majority on the nation’s high court.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

Early Addition: Brett Kavanaugh Says Votes Should Not Be Counted After Election Day

 Because everyone loves early voting, check out today's midday links: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed, Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin voting deadline request, George...
Gothamist

Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. Senate

 Sara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote...
USATODAY.com

Murkowski to vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court

 Murkowski was the only Republican who did not support Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
CBS News


