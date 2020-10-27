Wildfires In California Drive 100,000 People From Their Homes Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoWildfires are once again ravaging southern California. The fast-moving blazes near Irvine and Yorba Linda have left more than 100,000 people under evacuation orders. And at least two firefighters have been injured.



The Silverado and Blue Ridge fires cap a summer of record wildfire activity in California. Some... Watch VideoWildfires are once again ravaging southern California. The fast-moving blazes near Irvine and Yorba Linda have left more than 100,000 people under evacuation orders. And at least two firefighters have been injured.The Silverado and Blue Ridge fires cap a summer of record wildfire activity in California. Some 👓 View full article

