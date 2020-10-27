Global  
 

Wildfires In California Drive 100,000 People From Their Homes

Newsy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Wildfires In California Drive 100,000 People From Their HomesWatch VideoWildfires are once again ravaging southern California. The fast-moving blazes near Irvine and Yorba Linda have left more than 100,000 people under evacuation orders. And at least two firefighters have been injured.

The Silverado and Blue Ridge fires cap a summer of record wildfire activity in California. Some...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires

Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires 01:12

 Crews are attempting to beat back two wildfires in Southern California whichhave kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes as expected highwinds threaten to spread the flames. Fierce winds that drove twin firesthrough brushy hills near cities in Orange County a day earlier were expectedto...

