Former VP Joe Biden Has More Than 20% Lead Over President Trump, Gonzales College Polls Says With just a week to go before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a 25-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Maryland, the..

Last day to request ballot for general election We are one week away from election day, which means the clock is ticking if you want to make sure your voice is heard in this year's general election.

Hunter, COVID, Mute Buttons: 5 Questions as Trump and Biden Prepare for Final Debate President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night in Tennessee. The 90-minute...

Race for the White House: Republicans chip away at Democratic early-vote advantage With eight days before election day in the United States, more people already have cast ballots in this year's presidential election than voted early or absentee...

