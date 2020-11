After close races, PM Trudeau says byelections 'always a challenge' Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After claiming victories in two Toronto federal byelections on Monday night, where the Liberals' share of the vote dropped in tight races against the Conservative and Green candidates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that byelections are "always a challenge." 👓 View full article

