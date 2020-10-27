|
Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests In Philadelphia
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoProtests erupted in Philadelphia overnight after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man.
Wallace reportedly had a knife when he approached officers before they shot him "multiple times."
Hundreds of people took to the streets of West Philadelphia to protest the killing. Police cars...
