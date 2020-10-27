Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests In Philadelphia Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Watch VideoProtests erupted in Philadelphia overnight after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man.



Wallace reportedly had a knife when he approached officers before they shot him "multiple times."



Hundreds of people took to the streets of West Philadelphia to protest the killing. Police cars... Watch VideoProtests erupted in Philadelphia overnight after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man.Wallace reportedly had a knife when he approached officers before they shot him "multiple times."Hundreds of people took to the streets of West Philadelphia to protest the killing. Police cars 👓 View full article

