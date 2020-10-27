Global  
 

Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests In Philadelphia

Newsy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests In PhiladelphiaWatch VideoProtests erupted in Philadelphia overnight after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man. 

Wallace reportedly had a knife when he approached officers before they shot him "multiple times." 

Hundreds of people took to the streets of West Philadelphia to protest the killing. Police cars...
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police

Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police 00:53

 Police said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr., "advanced towards" officers with a knife, but it's not clear in bystander video.

Riots In Philly After Police Shoot Black Man [Video]

Riots In Philly After Police Shoot Black Man

There were violent clashes in the city of Philadelphia overnight, following the police shooting of a 27-year-old Black man, who police say was armed with a knife. CBS2's Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published
Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In West Philadelphia [Video]

Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In West Philadelphia

This happened in the area of 61st and Locusts Streets.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published
Former SEPTA Police Sergeant Charged In Alleged Baton Attack On Protesters During Protests On May 30 [Video]

Former SEPTA Police Sergeant Charged In Alleged Baton Attack On Protesters During Protests On May 30

A former transit police sergeant accused of hitting two protesters with his baton became on Thursday the third Philadelphia officer to be charged with assault and related offenses stemming from..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:42Published

30 Police Officers Injured After Violent Protests Break Out in Philadelphia Over Fatal Police Shooting

 Philadelphia saw violence and looting on Monday night as rioters took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of an armed African American man.
Mediaite

Fatal police shooting of black man in Philadelphia sparks unrest

 Police shot and killed a 27-year-old black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife, sparking violent protests and dozens of arrests.
Brisbane Times

Fatal Police Shooting In Philadelphia Sparks Protests, Clashes Overnight

 Police shot and killed Walter Wallace during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Police said he was holding a knife. Violent clashes erupted...
NPR


