Michelle Money Calls The Dodgeball Game a 'Double Standard' and Weighs In on Yosef's Reaction



Michelle Money predicts that "we're going to see a lot of disrespect from" Yosef towards Clare Crawley Credit: People Duration: 10:45 Published 6 days ago

Michelle Money Says Clare Crawley 'Knows What She Wants' and 'She's Not Leading Anyone On'



Michelle Money reveals Clare Crawley didn't communicate with Dale before the season started filming Credit: People Duration: 07:05 Published 6 days ago