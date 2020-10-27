Pelosi says no Covid-19 relief before election day, blames White House for failing 'miserably'

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt
[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of..
President Trump rally held in Lansing
Michigan continues to play a big role in the race for the White House. President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Lansing Tuesday just one week ahead of Election Day.
You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter
White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far.
Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation,..