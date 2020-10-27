Global  
 

Pelosi says no Covid-19 relief before election day, blames White House for failing 'miserably'

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
President Trump has also signaled that no stimulus deal is coming before the election.
The White House and Pelosi accuse each other of 'moving the goalposts' on a stimulus deal, as the prospect of funding before Election Day slips further away

 The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue to disagree on a stimulus deal, as the chances of funding before Election Day grow slimmer.
Business Insider

Democrats and White House still far apart as coronavirus relief bill deadline looms

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says today is the deadline for reaching a deal for a coronavirus relief bill before Election Day. While negotiators reported progress...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness InsiderUpworthyJapan Today

Pelosi says deal on new U.S. COVID-19 relief bill may not come until after election

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she believed negotiations with the White House could produce a deal on a fresh COVID-19 relief bill despite...
Japan Today


