Farhad Ali RT @The_NewArab: A bomb attack on a Quran study class killed at least seven students in #Pakistan, reports confirmed. https://t.co/AhQUXlgp… 4 minutes ago

The New Arab A bomb attack on a Quran study class killed at least seven students in #Pakistan, reports confirmed. https://t.co/AhQUXlgpOO 5 minutes ago

加藤宥仁(カトウ・ユウジン) RT @AlArabiya_Eng: A madrassa's religious scholar in #Pakistan addresses students before a bomb blast rips through a hall, killing at least… 25 minutes ago

T.LOVE RT @AFP: #UPDATES At least four students are killed and dozens more wounded when a bomb explodes during a class at their religious school… 3 hours ago

The New Arab A bomb attack on a Quran study class killed at least seven students in #Pakistan, reports confirmed https://t.co/Xim4WFJMHe 3 hours ago

Vtopia Moderna Blast at PAK religious school https://t.co/72jXvosElk 4 hours ago

The Epoch Times Australia A bomb blast at an Islamic seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people, incl… https://t.co/hJvpDB7j7Q 5 hours ago