Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne opens up dining, shopping as four-month virus lockdown lifted

Japan Today Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Melbourne's shops, restaurants and hotels opened for business on Wednesday after a four month coronavirus lockdown, with happy customers enjoying alfresco eating in the spring sunshine and shopkeepers…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown

Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown 01:28

 Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Melbourne celebrates the end of a gruelling four-month lockdown [Video]

Melbourne celebrates the end of a gruelling four-month lockdown

After 112 days, the Australian city of Melbourne has lifted its coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:54Published
Birmingham restaurant which serves diners in sealed glass ‘bubbles’ is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19 [Video]

Birmingham restaurant which serves diners in sealed glass ‘bubbles’ is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19

A restaurant in Birmingham which serves diners in sealed glass 'bubbles' is bucking the national trend and is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19. The trendy eaterie, called Craft, is currently..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months [Video]

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Australia looked set to record its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in three months on Sunday as a hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne brought the country's virus epicentre down..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this