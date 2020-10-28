Melbourne opens up dining, shopping as four-month virus lockdown lifted
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Melbourne's shops, restaurants and hotels opened for business on Wednesday after a four month coronavirus lockdown, with happy customers enjoying alfresco eating in the spring sunshine and shopkeepers…
