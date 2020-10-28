|
|
|
Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; Bharti Airtel soars 10%
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Bharti Airtel’s cConsolidated revenue rose 22% to ₹25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to ₹763 crore.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Equity indices tumble on profit booking but IT stocks shine
Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Monday after choppy trading as traders booked profit after an initial spurt in the morning session. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 97..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
|
Equity indices volatile amid India-China border tension
Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|