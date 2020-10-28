Global  
 

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; Bharti Airtel soars 10%

Hindu Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Bharti Airtel’s cConsolidated revenue rose 22% to ₹25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to ₹763 crore.
Markets start on choppy note; Bharti Airtel surges nearly 10%

 The BSE fell 68.84 points or 0.17 percent to 40,453.26 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 21.05 points or 0.18 percent to 11,868.35.
