HK activist Grandma Wong speaks out against China



Notable pro-democracy Hong Kong protester "Grandma Wong" has been speaking out for the first time since she says she was detained by Chinese authorities for over a year and prevented from returning.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong appears in court



Hong Kong’s most high-profile activist has been charged for taking part in an unauthorised assembly, as well as violating the government’s ban on masks during last year’s protests. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published on September 30, 2020