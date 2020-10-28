Typhoon Molave Makes Landfall In Vietnam Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Watch VideoTyphoon Molave made landfall in Vietnam Wednesday morning. At least two people have died.



One man was knocked off of his roof while trying to reinforce it for the storm. Another man was pinned under a fallen tree.



Before the typhoon hit, Vietnam evacuated over a million people.



It's the fourth deadly storm... Watch VideoTyphoon Molave made landfall in Vietnam Wednesday morning. At least two people have died.One man was knocked off of his roof while trying to reinforce it for the storm. Another man was pinned under a fallen tree.Before the typhoon hit, Vietnam evacuated over a million people.It's the fourth deadly storm 👓 View full article

