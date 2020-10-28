Global  
 

Typhoon Molave Makes Landfall In Vietnam

Newsy Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Typhoon Molave Makes Landfall In VietnamWatch VideoTyphoon Molave made landfall in Vietnam Wednesday morning. At least two people have died. 

One man was knocked off of his roof while trying to reinforce it for the storm. Another man was pinned under a fallen tree.

Before the typhoon hit, Vietnam evacuated over a million people.

It's the fourth deadly storm...
