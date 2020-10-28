Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Rules Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia Can Be Taken Down

Newsy Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Judge Rules Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia Can Be Taken DownWatch VideoA statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia can be removed. 

The judge's ruling only allows it to be removed under the governor's order. 

This legal battle over the statue has been going on for months, since the governor asked for the statue to be taken down.

The statue was created in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No Immediate Ruling From Judge After Lee Statue Trial [Video]

No Immediate Ruling From Judge After Lee Statue Trial

A judge heard hours of arguments and witness testimony Monday but did not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia's governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Robert E. Lee statue permanently taken down [Video]

Robert E. Lee statue permanently taken down

Robert E. Lee statue permanently taken down

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Virginia Governor Can Remove Robert E. Lee Statue, but Not Yet, Judge Rules

 The judge affirmed an order by Gov. Ralph Northam but allowed the monument to remain while local residents appeal the decision.
NYTimes.com

'One step closer': Virginia judge rules Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond can be removed pending possible appeal

 An attorney for the plaintiffs says his clients will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. Four other statues have already come down.
USATODAY.com

Virginia Judge Hears The Case On Whether Gen. Robert E. Lee Statue Should Be Removed

 Witnesses testified Monday in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's order to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its pedestal...
NPR


Tweets about this

aussieisgood

Aussieisgood RT @thehill: Judge rules Northam can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond https://t.co/YCjIOC3hKA https://t.co/58aPViOubR 6 minutes ago

Pepi1206

Ulrike Reinhardt Judge Rules Northam can Remove Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond https://t.co/e7yhE11nD4 10 minutes ago

csdancinqueen1

Christine Sikorski 'One step closer': Virginia judge rules Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond can be removed pending possible appeal… https://t.co/PupCfBQJm8 27 minutes ago

nohumanillegal

julie Judge rules Northam can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond | TheHill https://t.co/6S07qXKTpa 44 minutes ago

LibertyWhiskey

LibertyWhiskey RT @WashTimes: Judge rules Virginia governor can remove Robert E. Lee statue https://t.co/wcbAtC4dnL 1 hour ago

plummer4

James Plummer Judge rules Northam can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond | TheHill https://t.co/HgaSKKNc0g 1 hour ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Judge rules Virginia governor can remove Robert E. Lee statue https://t.co/wcbAtC4dnL 1 hour ago

Serabbi

Serabbi RT @vadogwoodnews: State officials can tear down the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marcha… 2 hours ago