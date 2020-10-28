Judge Rules Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia Can Be Taken Down

No Immediate Ruling From Judge After Lee Statue Trial
A judge heard hours of arguments and witness testimony Monday but did not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia's governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate..
Robert E. Lee statue permanently taken down
Robert E. Lee statue permanently taken down
Aussieisgood RT @thehill: Judge rules Northam can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond https://t.co/YCjIOC3hKA https://t.co/58aPViOubR 6 minutes ago
Ulrike Reinhardt Judge Rules Northam can Remove Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond https://t.co/e7yhE11nD4 10 minutes ago
Christine Sikorski 'One step closer': Virginia judge rules Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond can be removed pending possible appeal… https://t.co/PupCfBQJm8 27 minutes ago
julie Judge rules Northam can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond | TheHill https://t.co/6S07qXKTpa 44 minutes ago
LibertyWhiskey RT @WashTimes: Judge rules Virginia governor can remove Robert E. Lee statue https://t.co/wcbAtC4dnL 1 hour ago
James Plummer Judge rules Northam can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond | TheHill https://t.co/HgaSKKNc0g 1 hour ago
The Washington Times Judge rules Virginia governor can remove Robert E. Lee statue https://t.co/wcbAtC4dnL 1 hour ago
Serabbi RT @vadogwoodnews: State officials can tear down the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marcha… 2 hours ago