Judge Rules Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia Can Be Taken Down Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia can be removed.



The judge's ruling only allows it to be removed under the governor's order.



This legal battle over the statue has been going on for months, since the governor asked for the statue to be taken down.



