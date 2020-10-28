|
Rudy Giuliani blows up as interviewer grills him on Hunter Biden allegations
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump's adviser and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani went on Fox Business today to hype up his allegations against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.It went hopelessly off the rails.Giuliani has been pursuing allegations of corruption...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how Rudy Giuliani Borat scene was almost ruined by a phoneSacha Baron Cohen has revealed how the infamous Rudy Giuliani scene in his Borat sequel nearly went wrong because of an oversight.As has been widely reported,...
WorldNews
'SNL' mocks Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat' mishap while spoofing final presidential debateMaya Rudolph, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin returned as "Saturday Night Live" spoofed the last debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Borat Sends Message of Support to Rudy Giuliani After Controversial Film Scene | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:32Published
Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat 2' scene: What can he do about it legally? Not a lot, experts sayCan Rudy Giuliani fix his "Borat 2" embarrassment by suing Sacha Baron Cohen? He can try but he'll fail, experts say.
USATODAY.com
Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden
Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey to testify before the Senate Judiciary CommitteePhoto by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on..
The Verge
Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Fox Business American business channel
DNI Ratcliffe: Russia disinformation not behind published emails targeting Biden; FBI reviewingDirector of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Monday that recently published emails purporting to document the business dealings of Hunter Biden are not..
WorldNews
COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21Published
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:30Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump rally attendees stranded in the cold for hours in OmahaPolice said the last person was loaded into a bus from the site of the rally close to midnight, hours after it ended.
CBS News
European leaders impose new COVID restrictions amid second wave. Trump not urging new precautions amid deadly US surge.The U.S. is also in the grip of a COVID surge. But President Trump has not called for new restrictions.
USATODAY.com
Whitmer on Trump's response to kidnapping plot: "I don't think it's funny"Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said President Trump's response to the alleged kidnapping plot against her "tells you everything you need to know about the..
CBS News
Hundreds who attended Trump’s rally in Omaha were stranded in the cold, waiting for buses.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump and Biden go head to head on issue of frackingNPR political correspondent Scott Detrow, who used to cover fracking in Pennsylvania, joined CBSN to explain why fracking is controversial and why the issue has..
CBS News
Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:57Published
Trump and Biden set sights on battleground states with one week until electionThe Trump and Biden campaigns are making their final pitches to voters in key battleground states with just one week until Election Day. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News
The Countdown: YouTuber Cammie Scott, Sarah Cooper and TrumphernaliaElection news in four sentences and a YouTuber talks kindness with Joe Biden's granddaughter.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this