Rudy Giuliani blows up as interviewer grills him on Hunter Biden allegations

COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest



[NFA] Wisconsin and other states in the U.S. Midwest are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with new infections and hospitalizations rising to record levels - a sign of a nationwide resurgence as temperatures get colder. But Trump insists he will not allow a nationwide shutdown as a means of slowing the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

