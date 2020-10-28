Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani blows up as interviewer grills him on Hunter Biden allegations

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani blows up as interviewer grills him on Hunter Biden allegationsDonald Trump's adviser and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani went on Fox Business today to hype up his allegations against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.It went hopelessly off the rails.Giuliani has been pursuing allegations of corruption...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Rudy Rages At Fox Host

Rudy Rages At Fox Host 01:19

 “I think our interview is now over.” President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer flipped out on a Fox Business host after she compared him to an ex-British spy.

