Covid-19 coronavirus: France, Germany, look to more limits to curb rebounding virus

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: France, Germany, look to more limits to curb rebounding virusThe French Government announced a nationwide lockdown today and German officials agreed to impose a four-week partial restriction period as European governments sought to stop a fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases.In France, more...
Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge

Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge 02:41

 As daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown [Video]

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown

Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theaters to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Reuters Studio

Coronavirus: Germany and France to decide on new lockdowns

 While Germany is planning a "lockdown light", France is deciding new measures too.
BBC News

Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News

Schenck Process: How the hidden champion improves our everyday lives

 The German technology company Schenck Process focuses on precision and operational excellence and works tirelessly in the background to ensure that industries..
CBS News

