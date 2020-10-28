Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary LouisianaHurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New Orleans, where a pump system failure raised flood risks, was squarely in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula 00:35

 Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 1 storm along the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night, October 26.Resorts along the coast were lashed by strong winds and heavy rains.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Zeta Hurricane Zeta Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain [Video]

Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain

Roads are left flooded and properties damaged after Hurricane Zeta battered popular Mexican beach resort Playa del Carmen. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Hurricane Zeta gains strength as it approaches landfall

 CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli gives the latest on Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday.
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Wind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Residents make final preps as Hurricane Zeta nears

 Residents of coastal Louisiana made final preparations as Hurricane Zeta nears. (Oct. 28)
 
USATODAY.com

Live updates: Hurricane Zeta targets Louisiana

 Zeta is expected to slam New Orleans with a direct hit on Wednesday. The Category 2 storm is gaining strength as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta closes in on Bayou while California fires rage

 Hurriane Zeta re-strengthened Wednesday morning on its way to making landfall in Louisiana. And on the West Coast, uncontained wildfires are forcing evacuations..
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta live updates: Storm speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana; landfall expected Wednesday afternoon

 Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon just south of New Orleans.
 
USATODAY.com

New Orleans New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana

'Mr. Bojangles' Songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78

 Legendary country singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, famous for writing one of the most iconic country/folk/pop songs ever has died. Jerry had a storied..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:10Published
Some Florida Panhandle Voting Sites Closing Early Due To Hurricane Zeta [Video]

Some Florida Panhandle Voting Sites Closing Early Due To Hurricane Zeta

Several counties in the state's Panhandle will be closing their voting sites early as Hurricane Zeta approaches the region. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10/28 6AM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10/28 6AM

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10/28 6AM

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

Isnetflixdown01

Is Netflix Down Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into! https://t.co/qepWsh3Ezl https://t.co/OVvqrQBBDV 6 days ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into! https://t.co/pisuSqvbY1 1 week ago

PINK1963DSW

🌸☮🇺🇸PINK🌸1963🌸DSW🌸 RT @TMZ: Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into! https://t.co/LwqQZ9QTiF 1 week ago

TMZ

TMZ Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into! https://t.co/LwqQZ9QTiF 1 week ago

Latrimardicion

Lamaldicion Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into! https://t.co/yRBpfBMn7D https://t.co/P62QaAJxAF 1 week ago