Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

was speeding toward storm-weary Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New Orleans , where a pump system failure raised flood risks, was squarely in... 👓 View full article

