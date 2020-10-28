|
Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New Orleans, where a pump system failure raised flood risks, was squarely in...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Zeta Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Hurricane Zeta gains strength as it approaches landfallCBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli gives the latest on Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday.
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know WednesdayWind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Residents make final preps as Hurricane Zeta nearsResidents of coastal Louisiana made final preparations as Hurricane Zeta nears. (Oct. 28)
USATODAY.com
Live updates: Hurricane Zeta targets LouisianaZeta is expected to slam New Orleans with a direct hit on Wednesday. The Category 2 storm is gaining strength as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta closes in on Bayou while California fires rageHurriane Zeta re-strengthened Wednesday morning on its way to making landfall in Louisiana. And on the West Coast, uncontained wildfires are forcing evacuations..
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta live updates: Storm speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana; landfall expected Wednesday afternoonHurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon just south of New Orleans.
USATODAY.com
New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana
'Mr. Bojangles' Songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78Legendary country singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, famous for writing one of the most iconic country/folk/pop songs ever has died. Jerry had a storied..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this