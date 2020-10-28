Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump

Upworthy Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Writing under the name "Anonymous," Miles Taylor said Cabinet members considered invoking the 25th Amendment as a way to force Trump from office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: ‘Anonymous’ Unmasked!

‘Anonymous’ Unmasked! 01:29

 Miles Taylor has been identified as the author of a notorious anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 that claimed they were part of a secret “resistance” inside the Trump administration.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration [Video]

Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.' Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
What's In A Name? POTUS Repeatedly Confuses Name Of Trump Supporter With Felon [Video]

What's In A Name? POTUS Repeatedly Confuses Name Of Trump Supporter With Felon

At a rally in Florida Friday night, President Donald Trump mixed up the names of a Florida representative and a former campaign aide. Specifically, Trump confused Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz with Rick..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message [Video]

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message

Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Former U.S. Homeland Security chief of staff outs himself as 'Anonymous' who wrote criticism of Trump

 Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is "Anonymous," the senior White House administration official who...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this