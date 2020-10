Fire Crews Protect Heavily-Populated Areas As California Fires Ease Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Watch VideoTwo major brush fires continued to burn near heavily populated communities in Southern California on Wednesday. But diminishing winds were helping fire crews save homes after more than 100,000 residents were forced to flee starting Monday.By Wednesday, seven homes or structures in neighborhoods like this one had