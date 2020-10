Lawsuit from B.C. man who thought Canada Dry ginger ale had medicinal properties settled for $200K Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

A class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who said he was misled into believing Canada Dry ginger ale has medicinal properties has been settled for $200,000. 👓 View full article

