Civilians Reported Killed As Conflict Between Armenia, Azerbaijan Spills Into Urban Areas

Eurasia Review Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Civilians Reported Killed As Conflict Between Armenia, Azerbaijan Spills Into Urban Areas(RFE/RL) -- Deadly fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region has intensified as both sides blame each other for the collapse of a third attempt at a cease-fire.

Azerbaijan and Armenian reported civilian casualties in urban areas on October 28, two days after a U.S.-brokered...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike 04:51

 Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

