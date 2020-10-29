Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giant Birds With 21-Foot Wingspans At One Time Lived In Antarctica

Eurasia Review Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Giant Birds With 21-Foot Wingspans At One Time Lived In AntarcticaFossils recovered from Antarctica in the 1980s represent the oldest giant members of an extinct group of birds that patrolled the southern oceans with wingspans of up to 21 feet that would dwarf the 11½-foot wingspan of today's largest bird, the wandering albatross.

Called pelagornithids, the birds filled a niche much like...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grumpy looking robin has a great time bathing in backyard pond [Video]

Grumpy looking robin has a great time bathing in backyard pond

Robins are beautiful birds that inhabit most areas of North America and even Mexico. Here we see one bathing in a backyard pond. Although it looks very angry, it's clear it is having a very good..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
Camera in fish eagle nest documents amazing activities over weeks [Video]

Camera in fish eagle nest documents amazing activities over weeks

Osprey, known as fish eagles are enormous birds of prey, second in size only to bald eagles. They are found throughout North America, and they are more common in Canada than bald eagles are. Nesting on..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:50Published
Horse and calf casually graze alongside giant Galapagos tortoises [Video]

Horse and calf casually graze alongside giant Galapagos tortoises

The bizarre and freakishly large tortoises of the Galapagos Islands wander freely throughout the brush and forest on Santa Cruz Island and some of the other nearby islands. They are a strange sight,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this