Giant Birds With 21-Foot Wingspans At One Time Lived In Antarctica
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Fossils recovered from Antarctica in the 1980s represent the oldest giant members of an extinct group of birds that patrolled the southern oceans with wingspans of up to 21 feet that would dwarf the 11½-foot wingspan of today's largest bird, the wandering albatross.
Called pelagornithids, the birds filled a niche much like...
