US dad charged with murder of two sons faces execution
A dad accused of killing his two sons and kidnapping his two daughters from their home has been charged with murder. Donny Ray Jackson Jr was charged with two counts of capital murder in relation to the deaths of his 14-year-old...
A father accused of killing his two sons, ages 12 and 14, and abducting his two daughters, is facing one count of capital murder related to the killing of his two boys, or two counts of first-degree murder in the alternative.
