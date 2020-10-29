Global  
 

US dad charged with murder of two sons faces execution

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
US dad charged with murder of two sons faces executionA dad accused of killing his two sons and kidnapping his two daughters from their home has been charged with murder.Donny Ray Jackson Jr was charged with two counts of capital murder in relation to the deaths of his 14-year-old...
Video Credit: WDAF - Published
News video: Kansas father facing capital murder charge related to killing of his two sons

Kansas father facing capital murder charge related to killing of his two sons 01:03

 A father accused of killing his two sons, ages 12 and 14, and abducting his two daughters, is facing one count of capital murder related to the killing of his two boys, or two counts of first-degree murder in the alternative.

