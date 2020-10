You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge



Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17 Published 4 hours ago NYC Health + Hospitals Gearing Up For Possible Second Wave Of Coronavirus Patients



As COVID cases increase across New York City, Health and Hospitals is preparing for a possible second wave. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 5 hours ago Macron announces new national lockdown in France



French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this