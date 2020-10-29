Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taiwan fighter jet crashes, fueling worries about aging fleet

Indian Express Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andydingej

andydingej RT @next_china: A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed and its pilot was killed while training over the Western Pacific https://t.co/eMUhx1Q6qJ 8 minutes ago

GPerdikaris

Michael Gerasimos Perdikaris, MBA-Glion RT @BloombergAsia: A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed and its pilot was killed while training over the Western Pacific https://t.co/2ZtRwDVEu5 14 minutes ago

bpolitics

Bloomberg Politics A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed and its pilot was killed while training over the Western Pacific https://t.co/8GY3ArwXz6 15 minutes ago

kyn737

🐝 RT @business: A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed and its pilot was killed while training over the Western Pacific https://t.co/b3NUIATwK9 22 minutes ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed and its pilot was killed while training over the Western Pacific https://t.co/2ZtRwDVEu5 26 minutes ago

TouTzuSays

InvestmentTaoist Taiwan Fighter Jet Crashes, Fueling Worries About Aging Fleet https://t.co/rFcpT0zeu6 44 minutes ago

next_china

Bloomberg Next China A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed and its pilot was killed while training over the Western Pacific https://t.co/eMUhx1Q6qJ 46 minutes ago

eyeontaiwan

eyeontaiwan Taiwan Fighter Jet Crashes, Fueling Worries About Aging Fleet https://t.co/3mVjbVkfMJ 51 minutes ago