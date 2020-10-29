'Charlie Hebdo sowing seeds of hatred': Turkey over Erdogan cartoon
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Turkish officials on Wednesday railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accused it of sowing "the seeds of hatred and animosity."
The cartoon could further heighten tensions between Turkey and France, which erupted over French...
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mocking him for his latest attacks against France. The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo, released online on Tuesday night, shows Erdogan in a t-shirt and...