'Charlie Hebdo sowing seeds of hatred': Turkey over Erdogan cartoon

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Turkish officials on Wednesday railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accused it of sowing "the seeds of hatred and animosity."

The cartoon could further heighten tensions between Turkey and France, which erupted over French...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News 01:38

 French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mocking him for his latest attacks against France. The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo, released online on Tuesday night, shows Erdogan in a t-shirt and...

Related news from verified sources

Turkish Leaders Condemn Charlie Hebdo Cartoon of Erdogan

 Turkish officials railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo Wednesday for its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and...
Newsmax

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Turkish leader Erdogan sparks furor

 Turkish officials on Wednesday railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
FOXNews.com

New Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Mocking Erdogan Draws Intense Backlash From Turkish Leaders

 Turkish leaders accused the publication of sowing 'the seeds of hatred and animosity'
Daily Caller


