Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Looks To Win Over More Senior Voters

Newsy Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
President Trump Looks To Win Over More Senior VotersWatch VideoSeniors typically turn out to vote, and even with a pandemic, 2020 won't be any different. 

'But I'm always here to protect you and love, cherish, defend our nation's seniors," said President Trump. 

That was President Trump at a recent campaign stop at the The Villages in Florida, working to shore up his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden 02:37

 A former Republican voter Robert Clark of Connecticut and a vocal minority within the Republican Party are organizing against President Trump through ad campaigns, fundraising and phone banking efforts in hopes that their break from the GOP will save the republic from the current president. Colette...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Matters: RNC and DNC Chairs [Video]

Michigan Matters: RNC and DNC Chairs

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden crisscross Michigan in last minute campaign stops, the chairs of the Republican National Committee and Democratic..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 22:22Published
Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida [Video]

Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Sunday, November 1 night, two days before the presidential election near the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida to rally South Florida voters.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Our Cartoon President 3x17 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Watches Cartoon Lindell Get Maimed [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x17 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Watches Cartoon Lindell Get Maimed

Our Cartoon President 3x17 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Watches Cartoon Lindell Get Maimed Days before the election, Cartoon Trump attempts to connect with everyday American voters by inviting MyPillow CEO..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden and Trump battle for Florida's key voter groups

 According to the latest CBS Battleground tracker, Joe Biden has the lead among Latino voters but President Trump has the lead among the senior population in...
CBS News

Slightly more voters blame Trump, GOP for lack of stimulus deal, survey finds

 Voters blame President Trump and congressional Republicans slightly more than their Democratic counterparts over the inability of...
Upworthy

Campaign Volunteers In North Carolina Push To Turn Out More Voters

 The presidential race is a toss-up in North Carolina, a state President Trump won with less than 50% of the vote in 2016. Supporters of Trump and Joe Biden are...
NPR


Tweets about this