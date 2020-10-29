|
Two dead, several wounded after knife attack outside Nice church
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
French police say two people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital...
