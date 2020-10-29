Global  
 

Two dead, several wounded after knife attack outside Nice church

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Two dead, several wounded after knife attack outside Nice churchFrench police say two people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital...
