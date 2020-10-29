Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
French prosecutors say terror probe opened into Nice attack
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
French prosecutors say terror probe opened into Nice attack
Thursday, 29 October 2020 (
8 minutes ago
)
The assailant, detained shortly afterwards by police.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
News24.com | French prosecutors say terror probe opened into Nice attack
France's national anti-terror prosecutors said Thursday they have opened a murder inquiry after a man killed three people at a basilica in central Nice and...
News24
16 minutes ago
Also reported by •
Khaleej Times
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Nice
California
YouTuber
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Los Angeles Dodgers
Republican Party
PlayStation 5
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Miles Taylor
Hunter Biden
The Masked Singer
Girl Scouts
Tucker
Kyle Busch
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'
'Very Nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat to woo tourists
Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test