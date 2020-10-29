|
Lynchburg added to Tropical Storm Warning as Zeta moves into Virginia
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) -- The Lynchburg area has been added to the Tropical Storm Warning as the Zeta moves into VirginiaThursday...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm 01:10
Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm. Bryan Wood reports.
