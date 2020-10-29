Global  
 

3 Dead In Apparent Terrorist Attack At Church In Nice, France

NPR Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
A man used a knife to kill a woman and two men at the church, according to local media reports. The mayor of Nice calls it an attack on Christianity.
