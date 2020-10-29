3 Dead In Apparent Terrorist Attack At Church In Nice, France
Thursday, 29 October 2020
16 minutes ago) A man used a knife to kill a woman and two men at the church, according to local media reports. The mayor of Nice calls it an attack on Christianity.
Three dead in knife attack in French church
An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as..
Aftermath of Nice 'terror attack'
Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted: 'Everything suggests a terrorist attack.'
