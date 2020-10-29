France, Germany announce national lockdowns as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe in record numbers
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Two major European countries have announced they will be going into some kind of national lockdown in the coming days. This comes as Europe claims nearly half of all global coronavirus infections in the last week. Elizabeth Palmer looks at the drastic measures taken for desperate times.
France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources. France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last till December 1st minimum. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced a lockdown in Germany...
Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..