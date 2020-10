Muslims have ‘right to punish’ French for past crimes, Dr Mahathir says amid violence in France Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has suggested today that Muslims “have the right to punish” the French for their alleged... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this