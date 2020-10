Akshat Gupta(Indian) RT @the_hindu: More than 70 million American citizens have already cast their ballot as “early voters” in the 2020 U.S. presidential polls… 3 hours ago The Hindu More than 70 million American citizens have already cast their ballot as “early voters” in the 2020 U.S. presidenti… https://t.co/J6FnWBm5HY 3 hours ago The Hindu More than 70 million American citizens have already cast their ballot as “early voters” in the 2020 U.S. presidenti… https://t.co/WrrtmOVxh4 6 hours ago The Hindu More than 70 million American citizens have already cast their ballot as “early voters” in the 2020 U.S. presidenti… https://t.co/QWsJeZzKFI 9 hours ago Dana Cheuka RT @CREWcrew: Key swing states that may well decide the presidential race are recording some of the nation’s most erratic mail service as a… 6 days ago