Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched $265 million Covid ad campaign, House lawmakers say

Upworthy Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
"This raises serious questions about whether there has been a violation of federal contracting law related to conflicts of interest,"...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin

As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin 00:37

 President Donald Trump's fourth Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is not winning any popularity contests among the president's aides. In a jaw-dropping exchange Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Meadows said bluntly, 'We are not going to control the pandemic.' A Trump campaign adviser said there is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Incumbent Rep. Doug Collins Slammed For 'Putrescent' Campaign Ads [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Doug Collins Slammed For 'Putrescent' Campaign Ads

Georgia's Republican Rep. Doug Collins served in the House for seven years and has raised his political profile as the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee. However, Business Insider reports..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:44Published
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:25Published
A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDC [Video]

A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDC

Over 10,000 people work at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And according to Business Insider, a thousand current and former CDC officers have put their names to a letter criticizing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Documents show 'political' nature of Trump COVID ad campaign, lawmakers say

 A Trump administration official suggested that the theme of a roughly $250 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign to “defeat despair”...
Upworthy


Tweets about this

DCrotsley

David Crotsley @realDonaldTrump The Trump administration vetted 274 celebrities for their political views as part of a $265 millio… https://t.co/pAiYEfikqc 7 minutes ago

WorknCapitalist

SmurfResistanceFighter Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched $265 million Covid ad campaign, House la… https://t.co/jDjYWGYQex 20 minutes ago

jmdc88

JM in DC Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched $265 million Covid ad campaign, House la… https://t.co/zbMHSgu3ON 23 minutes ago

ElleOhhElle

❤️Certified Lover Girl❤️ Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched Covid ad campaign https://t.co/BBasYzOsYS 28 minutes ago

KandiceDean1

Kandice Dean The trump administration is the most useless administration in the history of America. They do not take this countr… https://t.co/Nrwm7wCM0r 29 minutes ago

jamesbkane

James B. Kane 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 How to Get Yourself A CancerMart Diagnosis Real, Real Fast: Go See Dr. Dave - Cancer Spokesman, Inc.… https://t.co/sNQZzokf2y 33 minutes ago

impactmeds

IMPACTMeds Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched $265 million Covid ad campaign, House la… https://t.co/UG27enYlJM 35 minutes ago

JamesJosephIgoe

James Igoe Trump administration vetted political views of 274 celebrities for botched $265 million Covid ad campaign, House… https://t.co/EJzbm6f1a7 36 minutes ago