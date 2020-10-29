Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral Posts Take Biden Quote on Voter Fraud Out of Context

FactCheck.org Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Viral Posts Take Biden Quote on Voter Fraud Out of ContextSocial media posts shared by Eric Trump and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro take a quote by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden out of context to claim he "admits to voter fraud." Biden was actually describing his efforts to prevent voter fraud and suppression.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots 00:42

 For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being rebutted by election officials. Now, Business Insider reports Trump told supporters at a closed-door...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another [Video]

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Everything you need to know about President Trump's 'voter fraud' election speech [Video]

Everything you need to know about President Trump's 'voter fraud' election speech

President Trump claimed he had won the 2020 election and threatened to halt the counting of legally cast absentee ballots he described as a 'fraud.'

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:31Published
President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop' [Video]

President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop'

President Trump tells a crowd of supporters that "we did win this election," while accusing Democrats of voter fraud.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Fact check: Joe Biden misspoke about his campaign's voter protection efforts

 The viral video clip in which Biden says he created a "voter fraud organization" is missing context. Biden actually was describing voter protections.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this