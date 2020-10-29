Viral Posts Take Biden Quote on Voter Fraud Out of Context
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Social media posts shared by Eric Trump and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro take a quote by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden out of context to claim he "admits to voter fraud." Biden was actually describing his efforts to prevent voter fraud and suppression.
