Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Attorney Says Philadelphia Police Fired 14 Shots At Walter Wallace Jr.

Newsy Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Attorney Says Philadelphia Police Fired 14 Shots At Walter Wallace Jr.Watch VideoPhiladelphia police officers fired at least 14 shots during the fatal shooting of a Black man earlier this week, the attorney for the family of victim Walter Wallace Jr. says.

Shaka Johnson told reporters Thursday that the video footage shows Wallace was incapacitated after the first shot.

Officers shot and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Philadelphia Police Shooting Death Of Walter Wallace Jr. Brings More Attention To Mental Illness

Philadelphia Police Shooting Death Of Walter Wallace Jr. Brings More Attention To Mental Illness 01:59

 Natasha Brown reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walter Wallace Jr.'s Family Has Reviewed Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting [Video]

Walter Wallace Jr.'s Family Has Reviewed Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:27Published
BLM mob violently chases Jewish men showing 'solidarity' at Philadelphia protest [Video]

BLM mob violently chases Jewish men showing 'solidarity' at Philadelphia protest

Orothdox Jews verbally attacked by BLM protesters in Philadelphia

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published
Philadelphia Police: Man Fires Several Shots At Driver Following Argument In Point Breeze [Video]

Philadelphia Police: Man Fires Several Shots At Driver Following Argument In Point Breeze

Philadelphia police are trying to track down a man wanted for a shooting in broad daylight in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania A.G. on Supreme Court, ballot deadlines and the vote count

 The addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court potentially breaks the deadlock after last week's 4-4 decision allowing Pennsylvania's extended mail-in...
CBS News


Tweets about this

miquel1955

Guillermo Miquel Walter Wallace Jr.'s family does not want officers who shot him to face murder charges, attorney says… https://t.co/8GSSC06zYs 3 minutes ago

ginja0

ginja RT @AnaCabrera: The family of Walter Wallace, Jr. says they want every Philadelphia police officer to be equipped with less-than lethal equ… 54 minutes ago

Old8ball800

Olde E RT @CBSPhilly: The attorney for the family of Walter Wallace Jr. says the 27-year-old was executed by two Philadelphia police officers whil… 1 hour ago