Attorney Says Philadelphia Police Fired 14 Shots At Walter Wallace Jr.
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoPhiladelphia police officers fired at least 14 shots during the fatal shooting of a Black man earlier this week, the attorney for the family of victim Walter Wallace Jr. says.
Shaka Johnson told reporters Thursday that the video footage shows Wallace was incapacitated after the first shot.
Officers shot and...
