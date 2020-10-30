Global  
 

Chicago White Sox's Tony La Russa announcement uses AJ Hinch's signature

Upworthy Friday, 30 October 2020
The White Sox mistakenly sent an email welcoming Tony La Russa that included AJ Hinch's signature on a photo of La Russa, an error that...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Tony La Russa Returning As White Sox Manager

Tony La Russa Returning As White Sox Manager 01:55

 La Russa, 76, is back as manager of the White Sox after 34 years. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

