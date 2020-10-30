|
Why I’m Voting Green In 2020 – OpEd
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
It is important to realize we have had two parties of the millionaires governing the United States since its founding. People have always had to pick between which of the millionaire parties we should choose from when neither put the people's interests first. Some people have found a successful third way that builds people's...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this