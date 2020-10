Trump administration lifts endangered species protection for wolves



The Trump administration on Thursday ended endangered species protection for gray wolves nationwide, rankling conservationists who contend wolves still are vulnerable — and raising the stakes in.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:55 Published 2 hours ago

National Aviary Nurses Sick Bird On The Endangered Species List Back To Health



The National Aviary jumped into action when one of their birds, an endangered species, became ill recently and was found to be in kidney failure. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30 Published on September 23, 2020