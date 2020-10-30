Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obamacare, The Election And Beyond – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Obamacare, The Election And Beyond – OpEdDuring the October 22 presidential debate, moderator Kristin Welker of NBC News raised the issue of Obamacare, and how many people would lose their health care if the law were to be overturned. It seems to have escaped notice that Obamacare also caused many to lose the health plan they liked. Consider the experience of this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: How Trump Plotted To Kill Obamacare

How Trump Plotted To Kill Obamacare 04:20

 President Donald Trump has continuously touted his plan to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. He has yet to put forth any legitimate legislation to take its place, despite his repeated attacks to repeal “Obamacare.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Happens In Florida If 'Obamacare' Is Struck Down? [Video]

What Happens In Florida If 'Obamacare' Is Struck Down?

If the Trump administration and a group of states, including Florida, successfully scuttle Obamacare after next week’s election, the Republican-controlled state Legislature has a plan. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:42Published
Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden [Video]

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance

Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance For more than a decade, Republicans have sought to destroy the signature achievement of the Obama administration – the Affordable Care Act, better known as...
WorldNews