Anti-Murdoch petition wins record support in Australia Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A petition demanding an inquiry into Rupert Murdoch's dominance of Australian news media has garnered a record 420,000 signatures, overtaking a previous appeal focused on climate change. The… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this