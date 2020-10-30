Global  
 

Can Tony La Russa learn how to lead and win in new, socially conscious era of baseball?

Upworthy Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Jerry Reinsdorf has a window that's closing and wants to win. So he hired a manager who has won — albeit in a very different era. Will...
